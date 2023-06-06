Telangana: Anti-Human Trafficking Conference organized in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Director General of Police, Anjani Kumar on Tuesday said that Telangana ranks first among the country in taking strict action against human trafficking, which has become the third largest organized crime in the world.

As part of ten years of the formation of Telangana the police organized a state-level conference on ‘Anti Human Trafficking -Rescue, Rehabilitation’

The DGP speaking at the program said that the police department and the voluntary organizations should work together to prevent human and child trafficking, which has become a threat to society. He said that professional skills should be developed to combat trafficking and these should be used effectively on the field level.

Additional DG of the State Women’s Security Department, Shikha Goyal, said that the Women’s Security Department works as a nodal agency in the state for all activities to prevent human trafficking.

She stated that Telangana is the first state to have anti-human trafficking units functioning in all police districts.

She further said that Telangana Police is following a zero-tolerance policy towards human trafficking. Due to this, 738 cases have been registered and 1961 accused have been arrested in the last two years with the combined efforts of AHT departments. She added that 110 accused are detained under the Preventive Detention Act.

Telangana Police Academy Director Sandeep Sandilya explained the provisions of the Act to combat human trafficking. He said that there is a need to stop the sources of these crimes.

CID Department Additional DG Mahesh Bhagwat spoke on the topic of organ trading. New trends in organ trade, methods to prevent cases, protect victims and identify them were explained.

In this conference, NDRF retired DG Dr PM Nair, SP, Women Security, PV Padmaja, Additional SP. P. Ashok and others spoke on many topics. More than 100 representatives from police, labour, women and child welfare departments and voluntary organizations participated in this workshop.