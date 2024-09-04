Telangana, AP floods: Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu announce donations

Hyderabad: Following a contribution from actor Jr NTR towards flood relief, now, actors Chiranjeevi, and Mahesh Babu have also donated to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for regions affected by floods in the Telugu states.

Both Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu pledged Rs 50 lakhs each to support relief efforts for the flood-impacted areas of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Additionally, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for four districts in Telangana—Jayashankar Bhupalapalle, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, and Mulugu—indicating the possibility of heavy rainfall on Wednesday, September 4.

An orange alert has been issued for NTR and Krishna districts in Andhra Pradesh.

తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లో వరద ప్రభావం వల్ల ప్రజలకు కలిగిన, కలుగుతున్న కష్టాలు నన్ను కలిచివేస్తున్నాయి. పదుల సంఖ్యలో అమాయక ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోవడం ఎంతో విషాదకరం. తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల ముఖ్యమంత్రుల నిర్దేశంలో రెండు ప్రభుత్వాలు శాయశక్తులా పరిస్థితిని మెరుగు పరచడానికి కృషి చేస్తున్నాయి.

