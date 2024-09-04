Telangana, AP floods: Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu announce donations

Both Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu pledged Rs 50 lakhs each to support relief efforts for the flood-impacted areas of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 4th September 2024 11:42 am IST
Telangana, AP floods: Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu announce donations
Telugu actors Chiranjeevi (left) and Mahesh Babu (right).

Hyderabad: Following a contribution from actor Jr NTR towards flood relief, now, actors Chiranjeevi, and Mahesh Babu have also donated to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for regions affected by floods in the Telugu states.

Both Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu pledged Rs 50 lakhs each to support relief efforts for the flood-impacted areas of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Additionally, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for four districts in Telangana—Jayashankar Bhupalapalle, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, and Mulugu—indicating the possibility of heavy rainfall on Wednesday, September 4.

An orange alert has been issued for NTR and Krishna districts in Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read
Actor Jr NTR donates Rs 50L each to Telangana, AP for flood relief

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 4th September 2024 11:42 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button