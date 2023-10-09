Telangana, AP politicians making a beeline for Giri Pradakshina at Arulmigu temple in TN

Hyderabad: Think of Arulmigu Annamalaiyar Temple, popularly known as Arulmigu Arunchaleswarar Temple in Tamil Nadu, Giri Pradakshina is the first thing that comes to the mind of devotees.

Young and old devotees of Sri Arunchaleswarar make it a point on auspicious days or life time to undertake the grueling 14 km Giri Pradakshina, where devotees walk around the temple adjacent to a hill, barefoot.

Of late, devotees especially politicians from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and other parts of the country make it a point to visit the temple and undertake the Giri Pradakshina for God’s blessings and fulfillment of their vows. Devotees believe that Pradakshina removes sins and fulfils desires.

Arunachaleswarar Temple is located in Tiruvannamalai city of Tiruvannamalai District of Tamil Nadu State.

Giri Pradakshina

Devotees, begin the Giri Pradakshina by offering prayers at the presiding deity of the main temple or offer prayers to the main deity after the Pradakshina.

Interestingly, devotees also make it a point to pray at eight Shiva temples on the way before entering the main temple.

Sri Ramana Maharshi says each step during Pradakshina brings happiness: one step for happiness in this world, two steps for happiness in heaven, and three steps for the bliss of Satya Loka.

During Pradakshina, some maintain silence, some chant Lord’s name, some sing devotional songs etc. Siddhars, revered spiritual practitioners, are believed to still reside on the hill.

Traditional dress must

Devotees have to wear traditional dress like dhoti, shirt, and trouser for men and saree, half saree, churidars for women and girls for entry into temple.

Tiruvannamalai town features an octagonal structure due to the presence of eight lingams placed in eight directions.

Visit 8 temples during Giri Pradakshina

Devotees undertaking Giri Pradakshina offers prayers at the eight temples enroute Indra Lingam, Agni Lingam, Yama Lingam, Niruthi Lingam, Varuna Lingam, Vayu Lingam, Kubera Lingam, and Esanya Lingam before offering prayers to the presiding deity. Some offer prayers to presiding deity first and undertake the Giri Pradakshina.

Normally, it takes about 3 hours to 4 hours to complete the 14 km Giri Pradakshina by walk around the hill depending on the weather conditions and individuals’ walking capacity. For elderly people, it may take couple of hours more. Most devotees prefer to walk early mornings or evening.

Temple crowded during Purnima–Full Moon

Giri Pradakshina can be performed any time in a year, but it’s auspicious on full moon days. Temple is crowded during Full moon days.

There are two pathways: outer pathway (commonly travelled by devotees) dotted with temples and inner path, normally closed for security reasons, passes through the forest and difficult to walk without footwear.

Of late, many devotees who are unable to walk prefer to do Giri Pradakshina by auto, car and other mode of vehicles.

Temple history

Arulmigu Annamalaiyar Temple, known as Arulmigu Arunchaleswarar Temple, is situated at the foothills of a 2668 feet high hill in Tiruvannamalai, a holy city.

This Shiva temple is one considered of the sacred Siva shrines of Panchaboota Lingams, five elements of nature. In Hinduism, entire universe is made of five spiritual elements of Fire, Land, Water, Sky and Air.

Agni Lingam

The Lingam of the Arunachalam Temple is the Agni Lingam form of Lord Shiva and the temple is one of the largest in the country. Girivalam, or circumambulating the sacred hill is a major spiritual activity.

The presiding deity is Annamalaiyar or Arunachaleswarar and his consort is Unnamalaiyar. Major Tamil literature like Thevaram and Thiruvempavai by the Nayanars mention the Tiruvannamalai Arunachalam Temple.

This temple and temple town is considered to be rich in spiritual heritage, dotted with several ashrams and samadhis dedicated to saints and spiritual leaders from all over the country.

Arunachallam is a fine example of rich Dravidian architecture and sculptures. Inscriptions on temple indicate it was built during the reign of early Chola kings and expanded by Hoysala (Bhosala) king, Vijayanagara Nayakar kings.

Significance of Arunachala Giri Pradakshina is that it’s the only temple in the country other than Mount Kailasa in Tibet were Giri Pradakshina is done.

Temple town is accessible from Hyderabad and other parts of the country by road, rail and air. It is 190 km from Tirupati.

There are government and private accommodations to stay.