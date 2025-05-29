UAE announces Eid Al Adha holidays for private sector

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has officially announced a four-day Eid Al Adha 2025 holiday for private sector employees.

This was announced in a circular issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) on Thursday, May 28.

Employees will be granted holidays from 9 to 12 Dhul-Hijjah 1446 AH, which corresponds to Thursday, June 5 to Sunday, June 8.

Official work will resume on Monday, June 9.

A similar holiday schedule will apply to public sector employees

The announcement follows the sighting of the Dhul-Hijjah crescent on Tuesday evening, May 27, indicating that the final month of the Islamic calendar would begin on Wednesday, May 28.

What is Eid Al Adha?

Eid Al Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of the most important Islamic festivals. It marks the end of the Haj pilgrimage and commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s (Abraham’s) devotion to God, symbolised by his willingness to sacrifice his son.

The festival is observed on the 10th day of Dhul-Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic calendar, and is celebrated with prayers, charity, and the sacrifice of livestock.