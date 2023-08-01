Telangana-AP power dues: Union Minister RK says Centre will resolve the issue

New Delhi: The central government is “well ceased” and will resolve the issue between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh over pending dues related to electricity supply, Union Power Minister R K Singh said on Tuesday.

On the matter, Singh told the Rajya Sabha that the power ministry is consulting with the finance ministry for giving direction to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) so that the amount payable to Andhra Pradesh can be deducted from the account of the Telangana Replying to a supplementary query during Question Hour, Singh said the amount due from Telangana has been adjudicated and the quantum is around Rs 6,000 crore, including late payment charges.

Also Read Valid reasons to return certain bills: Telangana Guv Tamilisai

After the reorganisation of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana lacked power generation capacity as major plants went to Andhra Pradesh.

“The central government is well ceased with the matter and will resolve,” Singh said.

The minister was replying to a question from BJP member G V L Narasimha Rao who wanted to know the mechanism when one state did not pay another state for electricity.

The Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act of 2014 has certain provisions, under which the Centre can direct it to supply power.

Accordingly, the Centre gave direction to Andhra Pradesh to supply power to Telangana.

“For some period that payment for electricity supplied was made but after some time it was stopped,” Singh said.

The Act also has provisions for taking corrective measures, if payment was not made out and issuing directions to Telangana to pay.

With regard to the dues, a notice was sent by the power ministry but the Telangana government went to the court and got a stay.

After the stay expired, the ministry again asked the Telangana government for payment.

“Thereafter, we consulted the Ministry of Law and Justice. There is a provision that the central government can enforce its direction,” the minister said.

“Now, we are consulting with the Ministry of Finance for giving direction to the RBI so that the accounts of the government of Telangana can be deducted that amount, which is to be paid to the government of Andhra Pradesh,” Singh noted.

YSRCP’s V Vijayasai Reddy wanted to know whether the amount due from the Telangana government can be adjusted from the central share of the state pool of taxes.

In response, Singh said, “As to the methodology for the central government, as prescribed under the law, we are in consultation with the Ministry of Law and Ministry of Finance and we will take a decision accordingly”.

YSRCP is in power in Andhra Pradesh.