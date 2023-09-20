Telangana: Applications for DSC 2023 for teachers’ recruitments now open

Hyderabad: The application process for DSC 2023 for teacher appointments commenced on September 20 and will remain open until October 21.

The Education Department had earlier issued a notification on September 6 announcing the recruitment of 5,089 teachers for various vacancies.

These appointments will fill positions for 1,739 secondary grade teachers, 2,575 language pandits, and 611 physical education teachers.

As part of the application process, a fee of Rs 1,000 is to be paid. Eligibility criteria include the completion of D.Ed for Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) vacancies and the completion of B.Ed with the relevant teaching method for School Assistant vacancies.

Candidates with a four-year degree can also apply, along with those in their final semester of B.Ed.

Candidates up to 44 years of age as of July 1, 2023. Age relaxation have been granted for government employees for up to five years, three years for ex-servicemen, and five years for candidates belonging to SC, ST, BC, and EWS categories. Additionally, disabled candidates are eligible for a 10-year age relaxation.

Examination centers will be established at the headquarters of all ten united districts, including Sangareddy Town. Aspiring teachers are encouraged to apply within the specified time frame to be considered for these positions.