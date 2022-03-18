Telangana: Applications pour in for Haj 2022

Hyderabad: As Saudi Arabia is yet to decide on the Haj quota 2022 for India, the Telangana Haj committee has begun receiving applications for the annual pilgrimage.

The application process has become a bit complex in the past two years, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As of now, the committee has received 4,400 applications which are still meagre as compared to the pre COVID period.

In the year 2020, the Haj committee had received over 10,000 applications but the aspirants could not embark on the pilgrimage due to pandemic induced restrictions. They were asked to file fresh applications for this year.

“Saudi authorities issue quota to the Center based on which the Central Haj Committee forwards State-wise details. It is unlikely that all the applicants will be selected this year, but we hope that at least people will perform Haj this year,” The New Indian Express quoted the Hajj officials as saying.