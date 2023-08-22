Telangana: Applications invited for minority overseas scholarship scheme

Students aspiring to pursue PG and PhD courses in foreign varsities can apply online from August 22 to September 21.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 22nd August 2023 1:40 pm IST
Telangana: Applications invited for Minority overseas scholarship scheme
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The Minority Welfare Department has invited applications under the chief minister’s Overseas Scholarship Scheme for Minorities for the spring season this year.

Interested students who aspire to pursue post-graduation and PhD courses in foreign varsities can apply online from August 22 to September 21.

Also Read
Telangana Gurukul PGT exam delayed due to technical snag

By availing of scholarships under the scheme, students can pursue higher education in the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, Singapore, Germany, New Zealand, Japan, France, and South Korea varsities.

MS Education Academy

Those selected will be eligible for a scholarship of up to Rs 20 lakh.

Visit the website for the scholarship application and more details.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 22nd August 2023 1:40 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button