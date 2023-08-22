Telangana: Applications invited for minority overseas scholarship scheme

Hyderabad: The Minority Welfare Department has invited applications under the chief minister’s Overseas Scholarship Scheme for Minorities for the spring season this year.

Interested students who aspire to pursue post-graduation and PhD courses in foreign varsities can apply online from August 22 to September 21.

By availing of scholarships under the scheme, students can pursue higher education in the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, Singapore, Germany, New Zealand, Japan, France, and South Korea varsities.

Those selected will be eligible for a scholarship of up to Rs 20 lakh.

Visit the website for the scholarship application and more details.