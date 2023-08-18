Telangana: Applications invited for PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Hyderabad: Applications have been invited for Prime Minister Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2023-2024, from children who have excelled in different fields.

District Welfare Officer Chinnaiah said that boys and girls aged below 18 years are eligible to apply for the awards.

Names of the recipients who will be honoured with the Puraskar will be declared on December 26, 2023, celebrated as ‘Veer Bal Diwas’.

The last date for submitting the applications is August 31.

Boys and girls who showed valiance during emergencies are eligible for the Child Bravery Award while those who excelled in other fields could apply for the Child Excellence Award.

The DWO further said that the hard copies of the documents submitted online should be dropped at his office on or before the last date.

Applicants may dial 9441506519 or visit the website for more details.