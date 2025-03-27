Telangana Appropriation Bill 2025 passed in Assembly amid heated debate

Hyderabad: The state assembly passed the Telangana Appropriation Bill 2025 on the last day of the budget session on Thursday, March 27.

The house witnessed heated arguments, with the members getting personal during the day’s debate which mostly revolved around the state debt.

Addressing the house, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao argued that long-term debts were obtained by the BRS government earlier keeping in mind the return on investment, and the wealth it would create in Telangana.

Citing various reports, he claimed that Telangana’s borrowings were well within the limits of the FRBM Act, and that the state stood at a better position with regard to debt when compared to other states, and even developed countries like the US.

The course of the debate took a different turn when KTR said that the state government was playing politics of vengeance. That was when chief minister A Revanth Reddy stood up and said that if he had played vengeance politics, all the family members of BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) would have either landed in Cherlapalli or Chanchalguda jails.

Recounting his experiences in the detention cell of Cherlapalli jail while being persecuted for showing the pictures of a luxurious farmhouse in Janwada taken through a drone when BRS was in power, Revanth Reddy said that even the light in the small detention cell was kept on throughout the night, not even allowing him to sleep during the night in 16 days of the time he spent in the jail.

Revanth Reddy said that though there was just a fine of Rs 500 for taking drone pictures without obtaining permission, pressure was exerted to prevent him from securing a station bail at the time, and he was sent to jail on remand.

Wondering whether Revanth Reddy went to jail for some freedom struggle, KTR questioned whether Revanth Reddy would be silent if someone captured his house using drones and took pictures of his wife and daughters. KTR said that courts would decide whether a person would be sent for remand or otherwise.

Talking about the state debt, Revanth Reddy claimed that the total debt inherited by the Congress government from the previous BRS government after assuming power was Rs 8,19,151 crore, as against Rs 90,160 crore borrowed by 16 chief ministers in the undivided Andhra Pradesh till 2014.

Noting that the total debt sourced by Congress government in the last fifteen months was Rs 1,58,041 crore, he said that Rs 1,53,359 crore out of that debt was taken to pay the principal and interest on the accumulated debts during the BRS government.

Talking about Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), Revanth Reddy said that despite the Medigadda barrage becoming defunct, irrigation was provided through the Yellampally project, which fed Mallanna Sagar, Kondapochamma Sagar and other reservoirs under KLIS, which helped the farmers reap bumper yield in the last one year.

Accusing the BRS government of hiking the estimates of the project from Rs 36,000 crore to Rs 1.5 lakh crore by changing its design, Revanth Reddy said that bills amounting to Rs 1.02 lakh crore were paid to contractors for the failed and collapsed project.

He said that once the vigilance and judicial commission reports are out, everything will be crystal clear as to who was responsible for the failure of the project.

Also Read Akbaruddin Owaisi seeks resolution against Waqf Amendment Bill in Telangana Assembly

Revanth Reddy also said that water from Kondapochamma Sagar was taken directly to KCR’s farmhouse in Erravalli through canals dug exclusively for his personal benefit. he also accused BRS leaders of building their farmhouses near the reservoirs constructed under KLIS.

In his concluding speech before the bill was passed, deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka said that the total funds not spent on the welfare of SCs, STs, BCs, minorities, women and children by the BRS government in 10 years despite putting them in the state budget amounted to Rs 70,474 crore.

Bhatti also accused the previous BRS government of passed on the burden of paying Rs 1,59,940 crore bills for works sanctioned during the BRS government for which bills were not paid in 10 years, to the Congress government, in addition to around Rs 40,000 crore pending bills.

He said that the BRS government had not even paid Rs 5,000 crore in salaries to government employees, and another Rs 5,000 crore to pensioners when they lost power. He said the state government cleared Rs 16,000 crore of salaried employees and pensioners after assuming power.

He accused the previous BRS government of paying only Rs 14 crore per year as rents for Gurukul schools, 600 of which, were being run in poultry farms, function halls and buildings of those close to the BRS government. He said that he would soon release the list of the owners of such buildings, who were creating problems by locking the buildings alleging non-payment of rent by the Congress government after coming to power.

Bhatti said that the Telangana government still released Rs 186 crore rent dues, so that the education of the children didn’t get affected.

Bhatti said that the Congress government in the present budget has allocated Rs 56,084 crore on six guarantees, and Rs 1,44,156 crore on welfare of various sections.

On the allegation of BRS members that the crop loan waiver was not done in full, the deputy chief minister said that he will give village-wise list of the farmers whose farm loans were waived to every MLA in every constituency, and they were free to go and check for themselves.

After back and forth between Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao and Bhatti Vikramarka, speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar called for the bill to mbe moved and passed, which was finally done, and the budget session was adjourned sine die.