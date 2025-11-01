Telangana approves 85 pc local reservation under management quota in medical colleges

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has approved 85 percent local reservations under the management quota in private PG medical colleges.

With this, 318 seats out of the 374 under MQ-1 are now reserved for local Telangana candidates, leaving 56 seats for aspirants from across India.

“This fulfils a long-pending, decade-old demand of Telangana’s medical fraternity. For many years, local doctors and students have been seeking justice in PG medical admissions, pointing to the limited availability of government quota seats and the burden of high fees in private colleges,” stated the chief minister’s office on November 1.

The government order formalising the 85 percent local quota is expected to be released soon.

Medical students in Telangana have access to 2,983 seats in 31 PG colleges for the academic year 2025-26. Out of these, 12 government colleges are offering 1,472 seats with 50 percent reserved under Competent Authority Quota (CAQ) (state candidates) and the other 50 percent is open to All India Quota (AIQ) (candidates from all over India).

On the other hand, 19 private colleges are offering 1,511 seats with 50 percent each of CAQ and Management Quota (MQ).