Telangana: As summer reaches tail end, mango arrivals drop by 60%

Hyderabad: Arrivals of mangoes at the Batasingaram Hayathnagar fruit market of Rangareddy district have come down with the season coming to an end.

Soon the prices of the fruit will see a hike with the dip in arrivals at the main market and secondary small market at Mozamjahi Market, Pahadishareef and Gudimalkapur.

Different varieties of raw mangoes arrive in the city from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra. In Telangana, the districts of Ranga Reddy, Khammam, Mahabubnagar and Nalgonda are major suppliers of mangoes to the city.

According to the fruit market officials, the arrivals have come down by around 60 per cent at the market and are further expected to come down by the end of this month.

Also Read CCTV cameras installed in all Telangana police stations: RTI reply

The mango season starts in February and continues until the end of June. Sometimes, the fruit arrivals continue till mid-July.

A kilogram of benishan costs Rs. 50 a kilogram, himayat – Rs. 100, Rasaal – Rs 80, Alphonso – Rs. 350, Daseri – Rs. 80 and Maleka – Rs. 80 a kilogram in the retail market.

“Prices will skyrocket in coming days as the arrivals will decrease by around 90 per cent. By July one week, we will not see any arrivals at all in the market,” said an official of Bata Singaram fruit market.

On average 600 truckloads (big, small and jeeps) of mangoes arrive at the fruit markets in the city. The raw mangoes are ripped at the local facilities by traders and sold in the market.

This year, the arrivals at the market started as early as January. But the fruit remained very expensive. Since April began, the prices came down and were within reach for common people.

The benishan variety that is most sought was Rs. 100 in April end and now is priced at Rs. 50 a kilogram. “Again the price will increase when the arrivals stop,” said the official.