CCTV cameras installed in all Telangana police stations: RTI reply

Hyderabad: The Telangana police department, in an RTI reply, stated that CCTV cameras have been established in all police stations (PS) across the state, thus complying with Supreme Court guidelines.

In April, the Supreme Court of India had given three months to all police stations of different States and Union territories along with offices of investigative agencies, such as the CBI, ED and NIA, to comply with its December 2020 order to install CCTV cameras.

Also Read SC to Centre/States: Provide exact info on CCTV cameras in police stations

The RTI reply informs that around Rs 32.90 crores were spent for the installation of fully-functional CCTV systems in 367 police stations between 2021 to 2023.

The SHO should permanently display in the entrance & inside the PS. about the coverage of the premises by CCTV in English & Telugu language.



The display should clearly mention that a person has a right to complain about human rights violations to the NHRC / SHRC ++ — S.Q.Masood | مسعود (@SQMasood) June 10, 2023

Hyderabad is the only city in the country to have the highest number of CCTV in 60 police stations, followed by Warangal district and Rachakonda commissionerate with 48 and 46 police stations respectively.

Each and every urban police station in the state has 15 indoor and 4 outdoor cameras, while rural police stations have 7 indoor and 4 outdoor cameras.

According to the RTI reply, the Station House Officer (SHO) of each police station is responsible for assessing the working condition of the CCTVs. They should also take care of data maintenance, backup of data and other faults that require rectification.

Also Read Telangana tops in police ranking, says India Justice Report 2022

The CCTV systems at the police station must be equipped with night vision and include clear audio and video footage. Storage of recorded videos should be done using digital video recording or network video recorders.

The CCTV equipment is under warranty for five years, with periodical maintenance being done by service providers, according to the RTI reply.

Where the CCTV cameras can be found

Main Entrance Gate of PS

Exit Gate of PS

In front of the PS Premises

Back Area of the PS

Entrance of PS Building

Lockup Rooms (Women / Men)

Outside the Lockup Rooms ++

Corridors / Verandas

Station Hall

Lobby / Reception Area

Outhouses

Inspector / SHO Room

Sub Inspector Rooms

Duty Officer Room

Outside Washing Area/Toilet

Earlier in March, The Telangana High Court had ordered the Director General of Police, Anjani Kumar to submit a report on the status of CCTVs and maintenance of its footages in all police stations in the state.