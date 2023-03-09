Telangana: Asifabad, Medak, Vikarabad dropped out of NEET-UG exam centre list

Hyderabad: A notification from the National Testing Agency (NTA) with reference to the conductance of NEET 2023 dropped Asifabad, Medak and Vikarabad, from holding the entrance exam this year.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 is scheduled for May 7 for admissions into MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS courses in all medical institutions.

The test will be held in 21 cities across Telangana as against 24 last year.

Also Read Online registrations for NEET-UG 2023 begins

This year, the NTA has reduced test cities from 543 last year to 485 now across the country. However, 14 cities outside India remained the same.

Candidates have been directed to select two convenient cities from the list in order of their priority for the exam centre while filling out their application form online.

The exam centres would be allotted as per the choice of cities of the candidates made in their online application form, the NTA said.

Though every effort would be made to allot a centre in one of the cities selected by the candidate, the NTA reserves the right to allot a centre in a city other than the candidate’s choice, the notification said.

Unlike previous tests where the age and application number in ascending order were among the criteria to decide the rank in case two candidates score the same mark.

However, the other criteria for tie-breaking remain the same.