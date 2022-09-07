Telangana Assembly adjourned till September 12

Business Advisory Committee of the Legislature decided to conduct the Assembly sessions for another two days on September 12 and 13

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 7th September 2022 9:05 am IST
Telangana: Three day assembly session likely to begin today
Telangana Legislative Assembly (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: The monsoon session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly which began here on Tuesday was adjourned till September 12 after condolence motions were adopted mourning the death of ex- legislators in the recent past.

Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy adjourned the House till September 12 soon after conducting the condolence motions.

The members observed silence for a while mourning the death of former MLAs Mallu Swarajyam, who had represented Tungathurthi Assembly constituency and Paripati Janardhan Reddy, who was elected from Kamalapur Assembly constituency.

MS Education Academy

Later, the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Legislature was held headed by Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and decided to conduct the Assembly sessions for another two days on September 12 and 13.

Deputy Speaker T Padmarao Goud , Minister for Legislative Affairs Vemula Prashanth Reddy, another Ministers T Harish Rao, Gangula Kamalakar and Koppula Eshwar, Cheif Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, MIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi and Congress MLA Batti Vikramarka took part in the BAC.

As the State government is gearing up to conduct a three-day long diamond jubilee year celebrations from September 16 to mark 75 years of ‘Hyderabad State Liberation’, and observe September 17 as “Telangana National Integration Day”, the Speaker has reduced the working days of Assembly sessions and decided to conduct the sessions only for two days.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao didn’t attend the BAC. The MLAs from Bharatiya Janata Party were not invited to attend the BAC.

Source: NSS

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button