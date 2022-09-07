Telangana Assembly adjourned till September 12

Hyderabad: The monsoon session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly which began here on Tuesday was adjourned till September 12 after condolence motions were adopted mourning the death of ex- legislators in the recent past.

Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy adjourned the House till September 12 soon after conducting the condolence motions.

The members observed silence for a while mourning the death of former MLAs Mallu Swarajyam, who had represented Tungathurthi Assembly constituency and Paripati Janardhan Reddy, who was elected from Kamalapur Assembly constituency.

Later, the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Legislature was held headed by Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and decided to conduct the Assembly sessions for another two days on September 12 and 13.

Deputy Speaker T Padmarao Goud , Minister for Legislative Affairs Vemula Prashanth Reddy, another Ministers T Harish Rao, Gangula Kamalakar and Koppula Eshwar, Cheif Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, MIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi and Congress MLA Batti Vikramarka took part in the BAC.

As the State government is gearing up to conduct a three-day long diamond jubilee year celebrations from September 16 to mark 75 years of ‘Hyderabad State Liberation’, and observe September 17 as “Telangana National Integration Day”, the Speaker has reduced the working days of Assembly sessions and decided to conduct the sessions only for two days.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao didn’t attend the BAC. The MLAs from Bharatiya Janata Party were not invited to attend the BAC.