Telangana Assembly adopts resolution to address escalating West Asia war

Hyderabad: Led by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, the Telangana Legislative Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution addressing the escalating conflict in West Asia.

The House noted that the war in the Middle East has evolved into a multifaceted crisis, destabilising the global economy and disrupting vital supply chains for crude oil, petrol and gas.

“The United States and Israel are carrying out attacks on Iran and Lebanon. At the same time, Iran is targeting US defense bases located in Gulf and Middle Eastern countries,” the resolution said. ” These attacks involve advanced weaponry such as fighter bombers, ballistic missiles and drones.”

It highlighted the devastating humanitarian toll, with nearly 4,000 lives lost to advanced weaponry. Emphasising that the economic fallout poses a particular threat to India and broader Asia, the House warned that an unchecked escalation could lead to a global catastrophe or a third World War.

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“At least now, if this war is not stopped, the future of the world will become alarming,” the House noted.

Consequently, the Assembly formally urged the Government of India to lead diplomatic efforts to secure a ceasefire and restore international peace.

“Considering these extremely dangerous consequences, this House urges the Government of India to take the initiative to stop the war and to work towards establishing global peace.”