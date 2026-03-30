Telangana Assembly passes resolution seeking ban on herbicide paraquat

Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Assembly on Monday, March 30, passed a resolution urging the Centre to ban the herbicide paraquat dichloride (24 per cent), citing its lethal impact on human health and biodiversity.

State Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, who moved the resolution, called on the Centre to take immediate steps to implement the ban under relevant laws and initiate stringent action against violators.

It sought a ban on the manufacture, import, sale, transport, storage and use of paraquat in the interest of public health, farmers’ welfare, environmental conservation and sustainable agriculture.

The minister said consumption of paraquat, whether accidental or intentional, can be fatal as it damages the lungs and other organs.

He added that there is no antidote to the herbicide and that many countries have either banned or imposed strict restrictions on its use.

He further said farmers and agricultural workers risk respiratory illnesses and skin problems if the chemical is used without proper protective gear.

Nageswara Rao also said several deaths have been reported in Telangana due to its consumption in moments of distress by individuals attempting suicide.

BJP MLA Palvai Harish Babu said the state government could impose a ban on the herbicide immediately, while other members also supported the move.

Replying to the debate, the minister said the state government had already mandated that the herbicide be sold only with the permission of agriculture officers.

However, he noted that it is still available online and stressed that a complete ban is the only solution to the threat it poses to public health and soil conservation.

Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar later announced the adoption of the resolution.