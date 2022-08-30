Telangana Assembly polls: KTR may contest from Jubilee Hills constituency

Hyderabad: In the next Assembly polls in Telangana, state minister K.T. Rama Rao who is currently representing the Sircilla constituency is planning to contest from Jubilee Hills or Khairtabad constituency.

KTR who is currently the minister of Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries, Commerce, Information technology & Communications is active in defending the government by highlighting the welfare schemes introduced by the TRS government in the past eight years.

He targets BJP on many occasions over the central government’s policies for Telangana State. He along with the chief minister of the state K. Chandrashekar Rao frequently slammed the saffron party over its alleged communal politics.

TRS vs BJP in Telangana

After the GHMC elections in which BJP emerged as an alternative party in Hyderabad, the saffron party is trying hard to form the government in Telangana by bagging maximum seats in the next assembly polls.

As the assembly polls in the state are near, the political temperature increases.

The saffron party leaders are apparently keen to cash in on the communal sentiments which are believed to be strong in some pockets of Hyderabad and a few other urban centers in the state.

A few months ago while addressing a public meeting at Tukkuguda, outskirts of Hyderabad, union home minister Amit Shah spoke against the reservation for Muslims in the state. He made it clear that the party is against reservation based on religion. BJP will remove all such reservations if the party forms the government in the state, he said.

In such a tug of war between BJP and TRS, it seems that the pink party will make major decisions ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in the state.

KTR’s plan to contest from one of the assembly constituencies in Hyderabad seems to be part of the strategy.