Telangana Assembly session to begin on December 9

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Verma issued a notification regarding the commencement of the Telangana Assembly session on December 9 at 10:30 am.

The commencement of the Telangana Assembly’s Winter Session will coincide with the completion of the Congress government’s first year in power.

A high-octane opening session is expected with arguments between the treasury benches and Opposition on various issues such as over crop loan waiver, rejuvenation of Musi river and farmers’ welfare schemes, in recent weeks.

During this session, the government is likely to make several key decisions and introduce and pass a new Record of Rights (RoR) Bill.

Taking potshots at BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) for not regularly attending the assembly sessions since the formation of the Congress government one year ago, chief minister Revanth Reddy has said KCR should participate in debates in the House.

In July this year, the budget session of the Telangana Assembly was conducted from July 23-31.

(With inputs from PTI)