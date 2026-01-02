Telangana Assembly witnesses stormy session over Musi project, GHMC reforms

Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Assembly on Friday, January 2, witnessed high drama as debates on the Musi River rejuvenation project and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) restructuring led to a walkout and boycott call by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), even as all the bills introduced by the government were passed by the House.

CM unveils 55-km Musi riverfront plan

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy outlined an ambitious plan to develop a 55-km Musi riverfront from Gandipet to Gaurrelli, announcing that Godavari waters would be brought to Gandipet within two years and promising clarity on the first phase by Sankranti.

He cited global riverfront models in London, Japan, Germany, South Korea and Singapore, and proposed an elevated corridor from Gandipet to Gaurrelli as part of the Musi rejuvenation and riverfront development plan.

He recalled that Musi originates in Ananthagiri and joins the Krishna at Wadapally, and said projects built during the Nizam era still sustain Hyderabad‘s drinking water needs.

Harish questions Musi project expenditure

BRS MLA Harish Rao questioned the expenditure on Musi, sought details of house demolitions and rehabilitation, and warned of protests if poor people’s houses were razed in the name of beautification, arguing that vacant lands along the river should be used instead.

Akbaruddin presses for historic structures protection

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi pressed for protection of historic structures and ecological habitats, flagged Musi’s global ranking among polluted rivers, and urged a scientific study on sewage inlets and reservoir catchments, besides calling for safeguards to Osmania General Hospital, Charminar surroundings and bird habitats.

GHMC Bill passed amid strong opposition

On the civic front, the government introduced amendments to the Municipal and GHMC Acts to strengthen urban governance, alongside a Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, all of which were approved by the Assembly.

Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha introduced a Private Universities Bill to modify the framework for establishing and regulating private universities in the state, which was also passed.

BJP opposes GHMC merger, CPI MLA issues caution

BJP MLA P Harish Babu opposed the GHMC merger Bill, attacking the merger of municipalities and gram panchayats into GHMC, warning of loss of green villages, threats to traditional occupations, steep tax hikes and questioning the logic of turning about 2,000 sq km into a single corporation.

CPI MLC Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao welcomed Hyderabad’s growth but cautioned that without addressing traffic, pollution, drainage and basic infrastructure, the push to become a “global city” could backfire and urged a comprehensive study with experts.

Government defends urban reforms

Minister Sridhar Babu said issues arising from GHMC ward delimitation would be resolved, noting that eight zonal commissioners and two IAS officers have been appointed for Hyderabad’s administration.

He criticised the previous regime for creating 33 districts without adequate staffing and said the present government has been filling posts through the state public service commission.

He clarified that no final decision has been taken on splitting Hyderabad into multiple corporations and that opinions of stakeholders and the public would be sought before any move.

BRS walks out, announces boycott

The day’s proceedings turned confrontational when BRS MLAs alleged they were not allowed to respond to the chief minister’s comments on Musi.

Former minister Harish Rao accused the chief minister of using abusive language and charged the Speaker with bias for not allowing the principal opposition to speak while permitting other parties.

Later, BRS MLAs staged a walkout, marched to Gun Park and announced a boycott of the session.

MLA Jagadish Reddy asked whether the opposition was expected to praise the chief minister instead of criticising him, alleging that microphones of BRS leaders, including Sabitha Indra Reddy and Sunitha Laxma Reddy, were cut when they raised Musi-related issues.

BRS protest over urea shortage

Earlier, the session also saw protests by BRS over alleged urea shortage and an adjournment motion by CPI on revival of TGSRTC trade unions, even as the chief minister tabled Business Advisory Committee decisions to structure debates and finalise sitting days for the ongoing session.