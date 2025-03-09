Telangana Assembly’s budget session to begin on March 12

Hyderabad: The Telangana’s Budget Session will begin on March 12, with Governor Jishnu Dev Varma addressing both Houses. According to the notification issued, the budget is likely to be presented on March 19.

The state government plans to introduce key Bills on reservations during the session.

One Bill seeks to extend 42 percent reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) in education and employment, while another focuses on implementing reservations for 59 sub-castes within the Scheduled Caste category, dividing them into three groups under the existing 15 percent quota.

Reliable sources reportedly state that after an initial debate on the Governor’s address, the session will be adjourned for a week before the budget is formally presented. The caste census report is also expected to be tabled, along with a bill to increase BC reservations in local body elections to 42 percent. A resolution urging the central government to amend the Constitution for this purpose will be passed in the House.