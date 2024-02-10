Telangana: Asst engineer caught red-handed accepting bribe in Mahabubnagar

An official press release stated that the bribe was accepted "to record M. Books and process the bills in respect of the higher officials for sanction of the total amount of Rs 11 lakh due to him."

Telangana: Assistant Engineer caught red-handed accepting bribe
Hyderabad: Officials from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday, February 10, arrested an Assistant Engineer of Mahabubnagar Municipality for accepting a bribe amount of Rs 50,000.

The arrest came after the accused, S. Pruthvi, was caught red-handed when he demanded and accepted the bribe from the complainant, Peetla Yadaiah, who works as a municipal contractor in Palsabgutta, for an official favor.

An official press release stated that the bribe was accepted “to record M. Books and process the bills in respect of the higher officials for sanction of the total amount of Rs 11 lakh due to him.”

The tainted bribe amount was recovered from the possession of the accused officer. Both his hands’ fingers, which came into contact with the tainted bribe amount, yielded positive results in the chemical test, the official statement said.

Following his arrest, the accused would be produced before the special judge for Special Enforcement (SPE) and ACB cases at Nampally, Hyderabad, the statement informed.

