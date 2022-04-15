Telangana: Aswaraopeta TRS ex-MLA’s daughter dies by suicide

Hyderabad: Former Aswaraopeta MLA Tati Venkateshwarlu’s daughter was found hanging from the ceiling fan at her home in Sarapaka in Burgampahad Mandal on Thursday.

The victim, Tati Mahalaxmi, had completed her MBBS degree from a private medical college in Karimnagar in the previous year and was preparing for her PG exams.

A complaint has been filed where Venkateshawarlu said that his daughter had failed to pass the PG seat last time and was very upset regarding it, which could be a reason for her death.

The family found her hanging from the ceiling fan, when they tried to wake her up in the morning there was no response from her which led them to force open the door. They rushed her to a private hospital, Bhadrachalam, but she was declared dead by the doctors.

A few reports suggest that the Mahalaxmi was being forced by her father to get married soon which caused a dispute between them.