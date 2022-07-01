Telangana: Ban on single-use plastics from July 1 in the state

Hyderabad: The state Forest and Environment minister, A Indrakaran Reddy on Thursday announced that the Telangana State Pollution Control board (TSPCB) has banned single-use of plastic from July 1, 2022.

The minister asked citizens to cooperate with authorities since doing so would be essential to the state government’s efforts to completely outlaw plastic in Telangana.

According to a statement, TSPCB is carrying out a comprehensive plan by regulating the raw materials used to make single-use plastic, taking action to lower plastic demand, promoting the use of alternatives to plastic products, and raising awareness among the populace in urban local bodies and the districts’ administration.

The state has banned all the small plastic things including earbuds with plastic stalks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, plates candy and peppermint sticks, Ice-cream sticks, thermocol used for decorative purposes, cups, forks, spoons and knives, stirrers and straws, a plastic used for packing sweet-boxes, invitations, Cigarette packs, Plastic PVC or banners under 100 microns.