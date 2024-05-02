Telangana: Bandi claims Harish was also victim of phone tapping

Dares Congress to order CBI enquiry

Photo of Vivek Bhoomi Vivek Bhoomi|   Published: 2nd May 2024 4:55 pm IST
Bandi Sanjay claimed that he, Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao, and chief minister A Revanth Reddy, were the victims of phone tapping during the BRS government.
Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: BJP Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay claimed that he, Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao, and chief minister A Revanth Reddy, were the victims of phone tapping during the BRS government. He alleged that former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and BRS working president KT Rama Rao had involvement in phone-tapping, with Sircilla as the center of the scam.

Addressing the media at the BJP party office at Nampally on Thursday, he asked why the Congress wasn’t handing over the case to the CBI, and why the facts were not being put before the people of Telangana.

Also Read
Telangana phone tapping row: Snapchat, Signal used to exchange info

He went on to claim that he was arrested during the GO 317 and TSPSC issue due to his phone being tapped. Sanjay wondered why the Congress was not disclosing the facts related to the case to the people.

MS Education Academy

If the Congress failed to seek CBI enquiry into the case, he said that otherwise the people will be in an impression that Congress was also involved in it.

He also alleged that there were efforts on, to dilute the case and save the family members of BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, and that a minister from Karimnagar was also involved in the scam.

Tags
Photo of Vivek Bhoomi Vivek Bhoomi|   Published: 2nd May 2024 4:55 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button