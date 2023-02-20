Telangana: Bandi Sanjay accuses KCR of installing meters for pump sets

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday accused chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) of conspiring to instal meters for agriculture pumpsets and throwing the blame on the Centre.

Speaking to reporters after calling on the BJP workers of Kamalapur, who were arrested and released from jail later, Sanjay said the KCR government had written a letter to the Centre stating that it would instal meters for agriculture pumpsets, as a pre-condition for borrowing more loans.

“It has been a practice for KCR, whenever there are elections in the state, to propagate utter lies stating that if the BJP comes to power, it would instal meters for agriculture motors. Now, I will prove that the state government itself has written a letter to the Centre agreeing to the condition that it would instal meters to the pumpsets for obtaining more loans,” he said.

Stating that the electricity department would not take up installation of meters for farm pumpsets without a green signal from the chief minister, Sanjay challenged the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to prove him wrong.

The BJP president also dubbed the chief minister a liar for claiming to provide round-the-clock power supply to agriculture sector free of cost.

“It is a blatant lie. In fact, in many villages, nobody knows when the power supply gets disconnected. The electricity authorities are informing the farmers about disconnection of three-phase power supply. Yet, KCR and his cabinet colleagues are indulging in lies,” he said.

Sanjay said the entire electricity department was in deep crisis with employees not getting salaries on time and the power bill arrears to the extent of Rs 20,000 crore were piling up with the discoms due to non-payment by the government departments.

“The government is not compensating to the Discoms for the free power supply. The Discoms, which are reeling under losses to the extent of Rs 70,000 crore, are on the verge of closure,” he alleged.

Sanjay also accused the KCR government of spreading canards against the Centre on approval to Bayyaram Steel Plant, release of Central grants to the state and privatisation of Singareni. “We have thrown a challenge to the chief minister that we shall expose his lies. But he has not responded to our challenge so far,” he said.

Sanjay lashed out at the police for foisting false cases against the BJP workers of Kamalapur who countered the attacks of the BRS leaders on local BJP MLA Eatala Rajender.

“The police resorted to indiscriminate lathi-charge on the BJP workers. The BRS will be in power only for a few months. After the BJP comes to power, we shall take these police officials to task. They have to be ready to face he repercussions,” he stated.