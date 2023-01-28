Telangana: Bandi Sanjay invites leaders who left BJP to rejoin

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana president Bandi Sanjay here on Friday urged those who had left the party due to minor differences to rejoin in order to defeat Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and state chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Speaking at a function to celebrate BJP leader and former actress Vijayashanti’s 25-year political journey Sanjay cited examples of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “It is only possible in the BJP and not in regional parties to reach such levels in one’s political career,” he said.