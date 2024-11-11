Telangana: Bandi Sanjay rescues woman trapped under truck in Huzurabad

Hyderabad: Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar rescued a woman trapped under a truck in Huzurabad mandal of Karimnagar on Monday, November 11.
Kumar was on a tour of the Huzurabad mandal, when he and his entourage spotted the woman stuck under a truck. Upon, seeing the woman, the Union minister along with his entourage made efforts to rescue her.
After rescuing the lady, Kumar and his supporters shifted her to Life Line Hospital in Karimnagar district.
A video which is circulating on social media, shows the woman stuck beneath a truck; part of her hair is stuck under one of the tires of the truck. It is unclear how the lady got herself into such a situation.