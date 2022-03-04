Telangana: Bandi Sanjay urges inquiry into minister’s assassination plot

Hyderabad: Telangana Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday urged the government to conduct an inquiry into the assassination plot of the state Excise minister V Srinivas Goud.

Kumar said that it was essential to conduct an enquiry to know the reason behind the plot. He further stated that the opposition shall approach the highest investigation agencies and not rest till the real conspiracy is unravelled.

He then alleged that a high-voltage drama is being enacted for the past two days by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders under the orders of chief minister K Chandrasekhara Rao regarding the alleged plot to kill minister Srinivas Goud.

“The story, screenplay and direction, proved to be a failure. It is quite evident that in a bid to cover up the alleged corruption of the minister. The chief minister has committed more and more mistakes,” said the state BJP chief.

He expressed displeasure over the role played by some IPS officers in the entire episode. “In a bid to defend the TRS, these officers are going against the law and are thereby degrading their own value in the eyes of the people. They should remember that no government is permanent,” he remarked. “If they violate the law, they would become ultimate victims of their own actions,” he added.

He expressed concern over how senior leaders like D K Aruna and A P Jitender Reddy were also being involved in the alleged murder plot. “They had been in public life for a long time and strived for the development of Mahabubnagar for decades. It is unfortunate that the TRS leaders attacked their houses,” he said. The BJP leader went on to say that Jitender Reddy was an MP twice and had previously worked in the TRS.

“KCR should disclose how many times Reddy was involved in murder plots when he was in the TRS,” Bandi Sanjay remarked.

The BJP president said that neither of his colleagues was mentioned in the First Information Report (FIR) or the remand report. “Yet, the TRS leaders have been indulging in their character assassination,” he lamented.

Kumar stressed that the BJP would never encourage or defend murder. “Even if the murder attempt is on a common man, let alone a minister, the BJP will not tolerate it,” he said.

He further pointed out that only those who had approached the court and the Election Commission of India complaining against the electoral malpractices of Srinivas Goud were implicated in the murder case.

He reminded that even the Human rights commission had directed the government to provide security to them. “I cannot speak more than that because the issue is sub judice. The facts will come out in the court of law,” Sanjay said. “The TRS is trying to malign the BJP and filing false against those who questioned the illegal activities of Srinivas Goud only because all the surveys indicated the growing people’s support to the BJP,” he added.