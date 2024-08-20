Telangana: Bandi slams Congress, BRS for battle of statues at Secretariat

Hyderabad: The Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar remarked that the controversy around the Rajiv Gandhi statue at the Telangana State Secretariat was brought to the fore by the Congress and the BRS to divert people’s attention from a discussion on the issues of farmer loan waivers and six guarantees’ schemes.

“The farmers are worried and you are fighting over statues,” Bandi remarked, targettingthe Congress and the BRS.

He questioned whether there was any use of a battle over statues. He criticised the government’s farm loan waiver delivery as “bogus” and demanded the release white paper on the implementation of six guarantee schemes.

Revanth slams BRS

Chief minister A Revanth Reddy lashed out at the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president, K T Rama Rao (KTR) for threatening to remove the statue of former Prime Minister, late Rajiv Gandhi which is set to be unveiled in front of the state Secretariat.

“Do you want to remove Rajiv Gandhi’s statue from the secretariat and replace it with your father’s?” Reddy asked KTR. The chief minister said that statues of those who looted Telangana in the name of a movement shouldn’t be placed in front of the secretariat.

He dared the BRS leaders to touch the statue of Rajiv Gandhi and warned that if they continue to speak such language, Telangana would be forced to socially boycott them.

KTR demands removal of Rajiv Gandhi’s statue

On Monday, KTR took objection and demanded to remove Rajiv Gandhi’s statue in front of the Secretariat since the place was dedicated to a statue of the Telangana Thalli. “After four years when BRS forms its government in Telangana, the Rajiv Gandhi statue will be removed and replaced by the statue of the Telangana Talli statue,” he remarked.