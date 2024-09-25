Telangana: Bank officials try to take away teakwood doors to recover loan

Hyderabad: A heated argument broke out between officials of the District Central Cooperative Bank (DCCB) of Adilabad and a borrower who had taken a loan of Rs 3 lakh from the bank. The dispute arose when the officials attempted to remove the teak wood doors from the borrower’s newly constructed house.

The incident happened in Nennel mandal of Mancherial district on Wednesday, September 25, when the bank officials went to recover the loan amount from one Gattu Shiva Lingaiah, a resident of Nethakani Wada. The loan was obtained through the primary agricultural cooperative society (PACS) of Nennel.

In a video which has been widely circulated, the officials could be seen trying to explain to the loanee that despite several intimations to repay the loan, he had been failing to meet the deadline.

The family members of the borrower were seen protesting against the bank officials taking away the doors that had not been installed yet. They argued that the bankers were targeting poorer people like them rather them those making away crores of rupees of loans. They took a strong objection to their doors being taken away by the bankers, though they were ready to pay interest for the delay in repaying the loans.

The bank officials could be seen explaining from the bank’s point of view.

One of the bank officials reminded Shiva Lingaiah that he had promised, before a wedding at his house, that the loan would be repaid within a month. However, he couldn’t meet that deadline, so the officials were forced to visit him.

“Six months before the wedding you had intimated about the repayment of the loan. I came during the wedding and gave you a week to repay the loan. You sought a month, and that is why we are here,” the official could be seen telling the borrower.