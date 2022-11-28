Telangana: Banks to be shut for 7 days in December

Hyderabad: The banks in the state of Telangana will be closed on seven different days as per the bank holiday list issued by the RBI (Reserve Bank of India).



The bank holidays list for December 2022 includes Christmas, four Sundays, and the second and fourth Saturdays. Banks observe only gazetted holidays all across the country.



Bank holidays are planned by the RBI which differs with each state. Most of the state’s banks are open during the month except on second Saturdays and Sundays.



The month of December 2022, all over India, has 13 bank holidays, beginning with the Feast of St. Francis Xavier on December 3 (Saturday), and other holidays, such as the Christmas Festival on December 24, which is also the fourth Saturday of the month, and will be observed as bank holidays that are applicable to all banks in India except some states.



There are not many festivals or occasions in December.



It must also be noted that the holiday list issued is subject to changes.

Bank Holidays in December 2022

December 4 – Sunday

December 10 – Saturday – Second Saturday

December 11 – Sunday

December 18 – Sunday

December 24 – Saturday – Fourth Saturday

December 25 – Sunday – Christmas Day

December 26 – Monday – Christmas Holiday

Guidelines for Customers

It must be noted that the central government holidays apply to all banks, the public and the private sector.



Though holiday dates vary from one bank to another, there may also be other state-wise bank holidays.

Regarding state holidays, customers are advised to visit their respective bank branches and find the exact dates. Please note that banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

There are three types of holidays mentioned in the RBI list – holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement holidays, and banks’ closing of accounts.



However, ATMs and mobile banking will be available during these holidays.