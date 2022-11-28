Telangana: Mobile app to mark attendance of staff in govt schools

Hyderabad: The school education department (SE Wing) has decided to implement Geo-Attendance, using a mobile app, for both teaching and non-teaching staff in government and local body schools in Telangana.

Doing away with the age-old practice of marking attendance in the registers, the new initiative is being implemented as a pilot project in government and local schools of Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts.



Subsequently, the staff has to mark their attendance both in and out time as Geo-Attendance through the mobile app.



The staff members are hereby directed to use the app by taking selfie photographs tagged with the latitude and longitude of the school building along with a time stamp.



The app comes loaded with details about the staff and the latitude and longitude of the school’s building.

Strategically, when a teacher clicks the selfie through the mobile application at the school, it matches with existing details including longitude and latitude available in the app and attendance will be recorded in the department’s dashboard.



This method is said to be foolproof and cost-effective compared with biometric attendance.

Impressively, the app also allows the users to mark attendance offline which will be synced to the dashboard as and when the mobile connects to the internet.



The application also facilitates the staff to view their attendance besides applying for leave and checking its status apart from marking attendance through the app.



The app will further allow the staff to log details of the locations visited while on duty.

In the recently-issued proceedings, school education director A Sridevasena asked the district educational officers of the districts to implement the attendance features in their respective jurisdictions.



