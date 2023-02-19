Telangana: Banswada MCH becomes India’s first ‘breast feeding friendly’ govt hospital

Hyderabad: The Mother and Children Hospital in Banswada, Kamareddy district, has been designated as India’s first government ‘breastfeeding friendly’ hospital for implementing the World Health Organization’s (WHO) ten measures for successful breastfeeding and guidance on the Government of India’s Mother’s Absolute Accordance (MAA) programme.

The accreditation certificate is valid from February 17th of this year until February 16th of 2026.

The Breastfeeding Promotion Network of India (BPNI) and the Association of Health Providers India (AHPI) select hospitals based on a set of criteria, and the Breastfeeding Friendly Hospital Initiative – National Accreditation Centre awards certificates (BFHI-NAC). The hospital received certification after two rounds of inspection.

The BFHI accreditation is currently held by seven hospitals in India, both public and private. The BPNI also has volunteers all over the country who help educate pregnant and lactating women on the benefits of feeding their child breast milk within 30 minutes of birth. Three of these volunteers are from Banswada’s Mother and Children Hospital.

Telangana health minister T Harish Rao expressed delight over the development and congratulated the doctors and staff of the hospital.

“Delighted to share that for the first time in the country Banswada Mother & Child hospital received breastfeeding-friendly accreditation by BFHI- NAC.

Kudos to doctors and staff for implementing

@WHO

’s steps to successful breastfeeding & guidance of MAA program,” he tweeted on Friday.

