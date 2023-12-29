Telangana: Barrelakka files complaint against filmmaker RGV for his remarks

Hyderabad: Karne Sirisha, popularly known as Barelakka filed a complaint against filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) at the state Women’s Commission on Friday, December 29.

During the pre-release event of his upcoming political drama ‘Vyhoom’ in Vijayawada, RGV remarked that Barrelakka gained fame despite lacking a name, while Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena lost deposits in most of the seats it contested in the recently held Telangana Assembly elections.

Unhappy with his remarks, she, along with her advocate Rajesh Kumar registered the complaint.

Barrelakka gained popularity after contesting elections from the Kollapur constituency in the Assembly elections.

The film ‘Vyooham’ is said to be about the conditions surrounding the passing of former (erstwhile) Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy.

The TDP has filed a petition in the Telangana High Court challenging certificate for theatrical release of “Vyooham”, alleging attempts to spoil the image of Naidu in the controversial movie. The film is scheduled to be released on December 29.

