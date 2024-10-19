Telangana BC Commission to hold public hearings on quotas from Oct 28

Hyderabad: The Telangana Commission for Backward Classes has issued a notification regarding upcoming public hearings aimed at gathering suggestions and objections related to reservations for local bodies within the state.

This notification is accessible on the official state portal.

The public hearings are scheduled to take place across various districts. They will commence in Adilabad on October 28, followed by Nizamabad on October 29 and Sangareddy on October 30.

The hearings will continue in Karimnagar on November 1, Warangal on November 2, Nalgonda on November 4, Khammam on November 5, Rangareddy on November 7, Mahabubnagar on November 8, and conclude in Hyderabad on November 11.

Each session will be held at the respective collectorates and integrated district office complexes.

In addition to these district-level hearings, the commission will conduct exclusive sessions at its office for NGOs, institutions, and caste and welfare associations on November 12. A separate hearing for the general public is scheduled for November 13.

For those unable to attend the hearings in person, representations can be submitted directly to the special officer at the commission’s office or sent via post from October 18 to November 13.