Telangana BC Commission’s hearing gets 72 affidavits in Rangareddy

The public hearing event was conducted at the Integrated District Offices Complex in Kongara Kalan, Rangareddy district.

Posted by Parameswaran Valeri  |   Published: 21st November 2024 9:09 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana Backward Class (BC) Commission conducted a public hearing over the living conditions of the backward classes on Tuesday, November 21.

The public hearing event was conducted at the Integrated District Offices Complex in Kongara Kalan, Rangareddy district, between 10 am and 6 pm.

The event was marked by the participation of about 800 representatives, including the general public, various caste associations and political leaders, who submitted their petitions in the form of affidavits.

The BC commission received a total of 72 representations and among them, 44 were from Rangareddy, 19 representations from Medchal-Malkajgiri, and 9 were petitions from the Vikarabad district. The representations were submitted to the commission based on the respective community’s proportion in the total population of the state.

The BC Commission’s next public hearing is scheduled to be held at Mahabubnagar, on Friday, November November 22.

