Telangana has highest number of working women in country: KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao said the state has the highest number of working women in the country, as per National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) on Saturday.



KTR, while addressing the women in the ‘Medical conclave event’ at AIG Hospitals, said that the state government is making all efforts to create a stronger women workforce.

The minister also pointed out that two of the three companies that have developed indigenous COVID-19 vaccines in India are from Hyderabad and both of them have women as their leaders in the driver’s seat.

It was a proud moment for us at AIG to host you KTR Garu. Thank you for such poised and exemplary commentary on the role of #women in all of #healthcare. https://t.co/mqO9RIpnt7 — AIG Hospitals (@AIGHospitals) December 3, 2022

KTR commended the strong role played by women in rapidly evolving systems not just in the field of medicine but also in the field of artificial intelligence. The list of women who have made strides in the field of healthcare is endless, added the minister.

He further said that Hyderabad is where biology meets technology, data sciences marry life sciences, and mangroves meet metaverse.

The pilot project carried out in Rajanna Sircilla and Mulugu districts by the state government have embarked on an ambitious mission to create digital health profiles of over 40 million citizens in Telangana, bringing together medicine and technology.

“During the pilot project in these districts, we noticed that there is a high prevalence of oncological ailments among women and cardiologic challenges. So, as a government, when planning 33 medical colleges, what we ought to be doing now is start preparing for the future,” the minister said.



“The state government is all set to build a medical college with a dedicated Oncology unit in Rajanna Sircilla, with more than 42,000 admissions enrolled each year,” said KTR.

KTR while highlighting the rising number of women enrolling in degree programmes in the state every year, claimed that the bachelor sciences are extremely encouraging among the top three popular undergraduate courses for women.



KTR said that the staggering 75 percent of women in life sciences, is an incredible opportunity to create a strong workforce.

The minister applauded the Chairman of AIG Hospitals, Dr D Nageshwar Reddy for providing high-quality and affordable treatment for patients during the pandemic.