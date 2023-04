Hyderabad: Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Bellampally constituency, Durgam Chinnaiah, has reportedly received a threat letter from members of the Maoist party accusing him of harassing women.

The letter signed by Singareni Karmika Samakhya (SiKaSa) secretary Prabhath demanded the MLA compensate the farmers who were duped recently.

The MLA was allegedly warned of consequences in case of failure to comply with the demands.