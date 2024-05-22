Telangana: Bhainsa Municipal commissioner arrested over Rs 30k bribe

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials caught the Municipal Commissioner of Bhainsa when he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs. 30,000 through his subordinate for doing official work.

The Bhainsa official, Venkateshwara Rao, demanded the amount through bill collector Vidyasagar from Lalasarafi Radheshyam for not demolishing the building constructed after obtaining permission and not to impose huge tax.

The amount was recovered from the possession of Vidyasagar and the fingers of both the hands yielded positive in a chemical test, said the ACB. Municipal Commissioner Venkateshwara Rao and Vidyasagar were arrested and produced before the Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases Karimnagar.