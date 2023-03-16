Telangana: Bhatti Vikramarka commences padayatra in Adilabad

Vikramarka started the yatra by paying his tributes to tribal leader Kumram Bheem and later interacted with residents of the village.

Updated: 16th March 2023 9:56 pm IST

Hyderabad: Senior Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday began his ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra’ at Pipri village, Boath Assembly constituency in the Adilabad district.

He joins the list of other senior congress leaders who began their own yatras in the state including TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy.

All India Congress Committee Telangana In-charge Manikrao Thakre, Manthani MLA D Sridhar Babu, former PCC president V Hanumanth Rao, Badrachalam MLA P Veeraiah and other leaders were present.

