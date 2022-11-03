Telangana: ‘Bhavishyanidhi Adalat’ by EPFO in Nizamabad on November 10

Hyderabad: The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will conduct Bhavishyanidhi Adalat in virtual mode on November 10.

Regional Provident Fund commissioner of Nizamabad, D Hanumanthappa said that the Adalat would be conducted between 11 am to 11.50 am for the EPF subscribers.

The Cisco Webex site will take up complaints in the video conference by login user name (2641 276 4049) password (enf1234).

The complainants have to submit their grievances to Mail ID: ro.nizamabad@epfindia.gov.in, in advance, the commissioner added.

The participants have been directed to download the Cisco Webex application on their desktop, laptop, or smartphones to take part in the virtual meeting, informed the commissioner.