Telangana: Journalist KL Reddy passes away, KCR extends condolences

KL Reddy, who hailed from the erstwhile Nalgonda district, was 91 years old when he passed away on Thursday.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 3rd November 2022 4:50 pm IST
Journalist KL Reddy with KCR. (file)

Hyderabad: Senior Journalist Kancharla Lakshma Reddy passed away on Thursday.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) expressed condolences on the demise of senior journalist Kancharla Lakshmareddy.

KCR recalled the selfless services rendered by KL Reddy to journalism while stating about his modestly spent life.

KCR expressed his deep sympathies to the bereaved family members and relatives.

