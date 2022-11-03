Telangana: Journalist KL Reddy passes away, KCR extends condolences

Hyderabad: Senior Journalist Kancharla Lakshma Reddy passed away on Thursday.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) expressed condolences on the demise of senior journalist Kancharla Lakshmareddy.



KCR recalled the selfless services rendered by KL Reddy to journalism while stating about his modestly spent life.

KL Reddy, who hailed from the erstwhile Nalgonda district, was 91 years old when he passed away on Thursday.

ఉమ్మడి నల్లగొండ జిల్లాకు చెందిన కె.ఎల్.రెడ్డి, జర్నలిస్టుగా నిరాడంబర జీవితాన్ని గడుపుతూ, పత్రికా రంగానికి అందించిన నిస్వార్థ సేవలను సీఎం ఈ సందర్భంగా స్మరించుకున్నారు. వారి కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు, బంధు మిత్రులకు సీఎం తన ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతిని తెలిపారు. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) November 3, 2022

KCR expressed his deep sympathies to the bereaved family members and relatives.