Telangana’s Bhukya Yashwant climbs Mount Kang Yatze-2 in Ladakh

Hyderabad: Bhukya Yashwant, a tribal youth from the remote Ullepalli Bhukya Thanda of Marripeda mandal in Mahabubabad district, Telangana, successfully climbed the 6,250-meter-high Mount Kang Yatze-2 on Monday, hoisting the Indian national flag at the summit.

Mount Kang Yatze-2 is located in the Hemis National Park in the Ladakh region. It is situated at the end of the Markha Valley in the Himalayas, with an elevation of 6,250 meters (20,500 feet).

Yashwant, who has already set multiple records in mountaineering, has previously scaled Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa, Mount Elbrus in Europe, Mount Kosciuszko in Australia, and Mount Unum in Himachal Pradesh.

The journey to the summit was filled with challenges, testing both Yashwant’s physical endurance and mental strength. Despite the obstacles, his strong determination and passion for mountaineering enabled him to successfully complete the mission.

Yashwant acknowledged the support and encouragement provided by the chief minister of Telangana, A Revanth Reddy, who extended financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh through the Telangana State Sports Authority.

Yashwant is now planning to conquer Mount Everest and is expecting continued support and encouragement from his well-wishers and the government.