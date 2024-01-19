Telangana mountaineer seeks help as his Mount Everest dream hits roadblock

In a testament to human’s unyielding quest for triumph over nature’s grandeur, Telangana mountaineers Bhukya Yashwanth, continues to scale mountaintops. He now aims to climb Mount Everest in April. However, he faces a small roadblock – lack of funds



For 20-year-old Yashwanth, the allure of heights has been passionate pursuit into the sublime. In relentless pursuit of height continues Yashwanth aspires to climb all the highest peaks in each continent, waving the Indian flag, which will make him the youngest climber to accomplish such a remarkable feat.

“Being a mountaineer is not easy. It teaches you a lot of things, but most importantly, it teaches us discipline and hard work, not just while climbing mountains but to live your life too,” Yashwanth told Siasat.com.

Yashwanth is a native of Bhukya thanda, a tiny hamlet in the Maripada mandal of Mahbubabad district. Since childhood, Yashwanth, who was raised in a Scheduled Tribe (ST) home, desired to enlist himself in the Indian Army.

He enrolled in the Sainik School for STs and thereafter joined a therapeutic group. The then government put him on the shortlist for a global mountaineering summit.

At the age of 15, Yashwanth enrolled in a rock climbing school in Bhuvanagiri to begin his climbing career. Yashwanth became active in the philanthropic endeavors of NFHC Foundation India following his education at the Indian Himalayan Centre for Adventure and Ecotourism (IHCAE).

Considering the expedition to accomplish his goal would cost around 40 lakh (including climbing permits, oxygen concentrators, medical bills, clothes, equipment, etc.), he has managed to raise Rs 15 lakh so far. Now, he has appealed to the authorities and business groups for financial assistance.

His journey so far

