Telangana BJP chief invites KCR for a debate on Delhi excise policy ‘scam’ case

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit chief G Kishan Reddy invited former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for a debate on the Delhi excise policy ‘scam’ case as the latter condemned Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

“How is arresting culprits political vendetta? Kejriwal didn’t respond to multiple notices from the ED and tried to escape legal processes. There is ample evidence against Kejriwal and BRS MLC Kavitha. Can KCR prove that his family holds no connections with the Delhi chief minister?” he asked.

Reddy alleged that the Delhi AAP government indulged in irregularities with regards to the now scrapped Delhi excise policy.

“Probe in the case led the officials to Telangana. The arrest of Kejriwal and Kavitha is being lauded by the public across the country,” he remarked.

Reddy said that if KCR agrees to a debate, he is ready to prove all the irregularities corroborated with evidence.

“Kavitha’s arrest has nothing to do with Telangana polity. KCR, who condemned the arrest of Kejriwal didn’t utter a word when Kavitha was arrested. He has to let people know the reasons behind his silence,” he added.

KCR on Friday termed Delhi chief minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday as a “dark day in the country’s democratic history” and called the arrest “politically motivated.”

“The recent arrests of Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren and BRS MLC Kavitha prove that the ruling BJP at the Centre is acting with the sole intention of making the opposition non-existent. For this, the central government is using ED, CBI, IT and other central investigation agencies,” he had said.