Telangana BJP chief wants CM to deliver 1 tola gold promise to women

Hyderabad: Wondering what happened to Congress’ 2023 election manifesto promise of giving 1 tola (10 gm) gold and Rs 2,500 per month financial assistance to all the poor women in the state, Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president N Ramchander Rao questioned the Congress’ “Praja Palana” (people’s governance) claim.

Rao made the remarks on Friday, March 6, while speaking at a meeting organised by the BJP’s Mahila Morcha in Hyderabad commemorating International Women’s Day.

He claimed that women across the country in BJP-ruled states were socio-economically and educationally prospering, but in Telangana, the crimes against women and the corresponding cases in the courts of law have been on the rise.

Crediting the women’s development in the country to the able rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that central schemes for girl children like Laadli Lakshmi Yojana were making a difference in the lives of the target group.

He said the people were well aware of Congress’ big talk and hollow promises, and that the countdown for the end of the Congress government in Telangana had begun.