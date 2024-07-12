Telangana BJP executive meeting to be held in Hyderabad today

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) executive meeting will be held on July 12 at 10:30 am at Mallika Convention in Shamshabad.

At the meeting, party’s state president and union minister G Kishan Reddy will deliver the presidential speech at 11 am. He will also preside over the meeting.

At the event, Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan will be the chief guest.

BJP MP and its parliamentary board member Dr K Laxman, BJP national vice president DK Aruna, union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, party MP Eatala Rajender, BJP national executive members Garikapati Mohan Rao, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, BJP Karnataka Co Incharge, AVN Reddy, BJP Legislative party Leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy will participate in the meeting .

BJP state office bearers, national executive members, MPs, MLAs, BJP official spokespersons, BJP state executive members, BJP district president, general secretaries, BJP national council members, BJP state council members, 2023 and 2024 MLA and MP contested BJP candidates, BJP parliament Prabharies, convenor and joint convenors, assembly prabharies, convenors, joint convenors, municipal chairman and vice chairmans, state level cell convenor and joint convenors, BJP district former presidents, ex MPs, ex MLAs, ex MLCs, BJP state level morcha president & general Secretaries, special invitees will also participate in the meeting.