Telangana: BJP faults KCR in TS RERA chairman appointment

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gudur Narayana Reddy on Saturday said that chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao had appointed a non-eligible person as chairman of the Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TS RERA).

In a statement, Reddy said that the state government had flouted norms of the RERA Act, 2016 while appointing N Satyanarayana as the chairman of TS RERA earlier this month.

Satyanarayana is also the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration.

Also Read N Satyanarayana appointed as TS RERA’s first regular chairperson

According to the act, a person who has held the post of additional secretary in the Union Government or equivalent post in the state government, or post of secretary of the state government or in the Centre should be appointed as chairman of the state’s RERA, Reddy said.

“By appointing an unqualified and incompetent person as chairman of RERA, the state government has made the institution a toothless one,” he alleged.

Satynarayana can be easily influenced by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders and may not act independently in regulating the real estate business in the city, the BJP leader said.

Some developers use unscrupulous methods to make money through real estate with many home and plot buyers deceived in the name of the pre-launch offers and others. A qualified and efficient chairperson should be appointed to TS RERA to put a stop to frauds in the real estate business, he said.