Telangana: BJP files MCC violation complaint against CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit complained to the chief electoral officer against chief minister A Revanth Reddy for allegedly violating the model code of conduct on the day of elections on Monday, May 13, by holding a press conference in Kodangal and asking the people not to vote for BJP.

Kasam Venkateswarlu, BJP state general secretary, stated in his complaint that the chief minister’s press conference was telecast live on TV channels between 11.40 am and 12.30 pm, which is strictly prohibited under the silent period rule of Section 126 of the Representation of People’s Act, and violation of the model code of conduct.

BJP has alleged that Revanth Reddy asked the voters to vote for Congress in Mahabubnagar, and stated that the magic figure was a dream for BJP and that the saffron party’s graph fell.